New Juneau football team won’t use school nicknames, colors

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau School District officials have announced that a completely new football team is going to be created for Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools, rather than one team joining the other or a merger of traditions.

The Juneau Empire reported Saturday that the new team will not sport the name, colors or mascot of either school.

The district said it will seek participation from all stakeholders as it moves forward in creating the team that is expected to play next fall.

District Director of Student Services Bridget Weiss previously said the schools requested a merger because of safety and participation concerns. Both teams were operating at a deficit at the beginning of this year’s season.

