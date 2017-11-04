Toronto reaches Grey Cup, beating Saskatchewan on late TD

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TORONTO (AP) — Cody Fajardo scored on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds left and the Toronto Argonauts advanced to the Grey Cup, beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 25-21 on Sunday in the Canadian Football League’s East Division final.

Toronto reached the Grey Cup for the first time since winning the 100th championship game in 2012 at home at Rogers Centre. The Argos will face the Calgary Stampeders or Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday at Ottawa’s TD Place.

Saskatchewan took a 21-18 lead with 2:45 remaining on Christion Jones’ 79-yard punt return. Ricky Ray moved the Argos to the 1, completing 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards to set up Fajardo’s winning run.

Saskatchewan was attempting to become the first crossover team to reach the Grey Cup since the rule was adopted in 1996.

Maple Leafs players Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and coach Mike Babcock attended the game. Babcock donned Riders apparel sitting next to Argos owner Larry Tanenbaum — also the chairman of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Leafs.