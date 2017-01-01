State Police: Pickup’s driver arrested after hit-and-run

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a pickup involved in a hit-and-run crash with a school bus in northern New Mexico has been located and arrested.

The New Mexico State Police says there were no injuries in the crash in which the pickup rear-ended the school bus in La Mesilla.

The State Police says pickup’s driver was arrested in nearby Espanola on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

No additional details were released.

This story has been corrected to report that the collision occurred in La Mesilla in northern New Mexico, not Mesilla in southern New Mexico.