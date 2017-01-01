School board member denies role in embezzlement case

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A member of the Albuquerque Public Schools education board is denying she had any role in the alleged embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a troubled charter school she helped establish.

In a statement released by her attorney, Analee Maestas said she had not been aware of any alleged criminal activity involving her daughter’s role as the former assistant business manager at La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Maestas also stated her daughter’s substance abuse problems were directly related to issues outlined in a recent report by the state auditor.

No charges have been filed, but auditors have accused the daughter of depositing checks worth more than $475,000 into her personal bank account after signing them over to herself.

Previously, Maestas was forced to step down as the school’s executive director after auditors determined she doctored a receipt for reimbursement.