GOP lawmaker wants court to weigh in on PawSox stadium plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan says the Rhode Island Supreme Court should weigh in on whether the state legally can help pay for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The Republican representative says she tried to introduce a bill during a rare fall session Tuesday to ask if the state could agree to pay for it if less than two-thirds of lawmakers agree.

She says the chamber’s Democratic leadership wouldn’t allow its introduction.

The Providence Journal reports that the House speaker’s spokesman says no decision has been made to move ahead, so it would be premature to ask the court’s opinion.

The Senate Finance Committee is holding hearings on a proposal to build an $83 million stadium in Pawtucket.

The legislation allows the state to provide $23 million.