Tarps covering Confederate statues are being ripped down

Published: 10:03 am

Associated Press Photo

FILE-In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, city workers drape a tarp over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation park in Charlottesville, Va. Officials in Charlottesville are trying to stop people from ripping down tarps that cover statues of Confederate generals. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Charlottesville, Virginia, are trying to stop people from ripping down tarps that cover statues of Confederate generals.

The Daily Progress reported Tuesday that the city has placed plastic fencing around the monuments to Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. The tarps have been ripped down six times.

The coverings are a gesture of mourning for Heather Heyer. She was killed Aug. 12 when a car plowed into a group of people at a rally in which white nationalists and counterprotesters clashed.

NBC 29 reported Monday that rally organizer Jason Kessler led a group to remove tarps from both statues.

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Chapman said it’s not a crime to remove the shrouds. But he said the fencing will allow authorities to file trespassing charges against anyone who goes beyond it.

