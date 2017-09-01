Islamic State backers find ephemeral platform in Instagram

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PARIS (AP) — Researchers say Islamic State supporters have found an ephemeral platform to share propaganda on Instagram, using the service’s “stories” feature which sees posts disappear in 24 hours.

Instagram is owned by Facebook, which has come under pressure to close accounts linked to Islamic State supporters after governments said they were being used as propaganda tools.

With successive military defeats and its Twitter and Facebook accounts being shut down by the thousands, Islamic State’s propaganda drive is increasingly homemade. But, the analysis found the supporter networks crop up elsewhere.

The analysis beginning this summer identified more than 50,000 accounts linked to Islamic State supporters posting Instagram stories, according to Andrea Stroppa, who is part of the software research group Ghost Data.

Instagram had no immediate comment.