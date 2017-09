. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Dickinson State University men’s basketball coach Justin Wetzel is leaving for another job.

The university said Wetzel has accepted a coaching position with another organization, but didn’t name it.

Wetzel coached DSU for three seasons. The Blue Hawks last season won their first regular season conference championship since 2001. The team’s 22 wins marked only the eighth 20-win season in the program’s 93-year history.