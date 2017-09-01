Federer, Nadal happy to play doubles, Borg to decide

Spain’s tennis player Rafael Nadal, center, throws a ball to fans during a welcome ceremony of the Laver Cup at the Old Town square in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The competition will pit a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The inaugural edition is scheduled for Sept. 22-24 at the O2 Arena in Prague. The Laver Cup is named after the Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup team tennis tournament, expectations are running high about the chance of seeing the two as doubles partners.

The three-day competition kicks off Friday, pitting a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The tournament is to honor Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams.

It will include three singles and one doubles match every day.

Federer and Nadal were clear about their choice of a possible partner. Federer said he “would love” to play with Nadal, while Nadal said “it would be amazing” to join Federer.

Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg has yet to decide.

