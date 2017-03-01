New Mexico presses forward with Medicaid premiums, copays

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is pressing forward with plans to limit increases in state spending on Medicaid health care for low-income and disabled residents by adding monthly premiums and copays from patients, as Senate Republicans in Washington contemplate fundamental changes to Medicaid.

State officials will brief lawmakers Wednesday on an array of proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid health care program designed to keep costs down while improving the delivery of health care for New Mexico’s poorest residents.

Consumer advocates are warning that that plans to charge premiums and copays for people living just above the federally defined poverty level could end up reducing or delaying the use of health care services.

Concerns are overshadowed by a U.S. Senate proposal to repeal Medicaid’s expansion to about 250,000 individuals in New Mexico.