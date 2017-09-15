Lowrie’s slam helps A’s rally from 4 down, beat Tigers 9-8

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DETROIT (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a go-ahead grand slam against Alex Wilson, and the Oakland Athletics overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-8 Tuesday night.

Detroit trailed 3-0 in the third inning, then took an 8-4 lead into the seventh, when Ryon Healy hit a bases-loaded grounder to shortstop Jose Iglesias, who bobbled the ball for an error as Lowrie scored.

Joey Wendle, Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder started the eighth with singles off Wilson (2-5), and Lowrie followed with his third career slam.

Miguel Cabrera singled off Chris Hatcher starting the bottom half and took third on Nicholas Castellanos’ double. But Jeimer Candelario grounded out and, after an intentional walk, Hatcher struck out James McCann and Mikie Mahtook.

Santiago Casilla (4-5) pitched a perfect seventh, and Blake Treinen allowed Alex Presley’s two-out single in the sixth before retiring Andrew Romine on a groundout for his ninth save.

Oakland’s Matt Olson homered for the fifth straight game, tying Matt Stairs (1998), Dave Kingman (1986) and George Alusik (1962) for the second-longest streak in Athletics history behind Frank Thomas’s six in 2006. Olson has 15 home runs in his last 21 games.

Alex Presley, Nicholas Castellanos and Ian Kinsler homered for Detroit. Presley’s homer was the 5,693rd of the major league season, tying the record set in 2000. Kansas City’s Alex Gordon then homered at Toronto to break the mark.

Kinsler’s home was hit 20th.

Oakland starter Daniel Gossett allowed six runs, nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Tigers starter Chad Bell gave up three runs, five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

The start of the game was delayed 15 minutes after afternoon rain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton could make his next scheduled start despite missing Monday’s game after straining a groin muscle during pregame warmups. Cotton was able to play catch on Tuesday without significant discomfort.

Tigers: RHP Jeff Farrell was back with the team, one day after being hit on the head by a 103 mph line drive. Tests showed no fractures, and he is being watched for concussion symptoms.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their three-game series Wednesday, with Detroit’s Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 7.03) facing Oakland’s Daniel Mengden (1-1, 4.30). Mengden is coming off a two-hit shutout of Philadelphia Phillies. Sanchez allowed one run in six innings against the Chicago White Sox, striking out 11.

