New Mexico woman dies after jumping from fiance’s moving car

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who allegedly jumped from her fiance’s moving car near Las Cruces.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s officials say 26-year-old Brenda Lenderman was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night.

They say 26-year-old Lauro Hinojosa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on his own recognizance Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say foul play isn’t suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.

They say Lenderman and Hinojosa had just left a family gathering about 10 p.m. Saturday and were driving home when she reportedly opened the passenger-side door and jumped out of the vehicle on her own volition.

Sheriff’s officials say Lenderman was the only passenger in the car being driven by her fiance at the time of the incident.