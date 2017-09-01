Timmons suspended indefinitely by Dolphins after going AWOL

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been suspended indefinitely by the Miami Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team’s season opener.

The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, a day off for the team.

Miami then acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints in a trade for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. Anthony was the 31st overall pick in the 2015 draft, started all 16 games as a rookie and made three starts last season.

Timmons’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declined to comment on the suspension. Timmons wanted to rejoin the team this week, but coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of the 11th-year veteran, which occurred Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami’s game at the Chargers.

