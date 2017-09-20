Cuba again denies role in ‘health attacks’ on US diplomats

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — The Cuban government has again denied any involvement in or any knowledge of a mysterious series of health incidents that have affected American diplomats in Havana.

At a meeting on law enforcement cooperation in Washington on Tuesday, Cuba’s top diplomat for the Americas said Cuba has never and would never commit or allow what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has described as “health attacks.”

In a statement, the Cuban embassy in Washington says the government has ordered investigations into the incidents and asked for cooperation from U.S. authorities.

At least 21 members of the American diplomatic community in Havana have suffered from symptoms, including brain damage, believed to have come from some sort of sonic attack since late last year. The most recent incident was in August.