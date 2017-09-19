Kasey Kahne to stay in NASCAR and drive for Leavine in 2018

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kasey Kahne will drive for Leavine Family Racing in the No. 95 Chevrolet Camaro next season.

He’ll replace Michael McDowell, who has driven that car since 2014.

Kahne has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2012. The team bought him out of his contract for next season, which made him a free agent. Kahne had a rough opening round to the playoffs at Chicagoland, where he finished 21st and is 15th in the 16-driver field. Kahne’s crew chief was replaced on Monday.

Leavine Family Racing owner Bob Leavine believes Kahne will be instrumental in attracting sponsorship to the team.

