Police: Shooting followed attempted abduction, pursuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who was killed by Rio Rancho police last month is accused of trying to abduct a Wal-Mart employee before leading officers on a chase in which he rammed other vehicles.

Authorities on Tuesday released more details about the Aug. 22 shooting, saying the events began to unfold outside the store that morning when the female employee was taken at gunpoint from her car. The woman and the suspect struggled over the gun and shots were fired.

Police say the man, identified as 71-year-old Henry Rivera Sr., was tracked to a home in Albuquerque where he was seen changing the license plate of the truck he had been driving.

After fleeing again, police say Rivera crashed into a car carrying two children and pointed a shotgun at officers, prompting them to open fire.