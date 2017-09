The Latest: Trump says US shouldn’t be taken advantage of

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Israel’s prime minister is praising President Donald Trump’s address to the U.N. that condemned Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In over 30 years in my experience with the U.N., I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech.” He said Trump “spoke the truth about the great dangers facing our world and issued a powerful call to confront them in order to ensure the future of humanity.”

Trump said in his speech that Iran’s main export is violence. He accused Iran of supporting terrorists and threatening Israel. He criticized the 2015 nuclear deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Israel and Iran are bitter enemies. Israel views Iran as an existential threat because of calls by Iranian leaders for the destruction of the Jewish state along with Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs.

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump has concluded his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, a speech of more than 40 minutes marked by tough talk for North Korea and Iran.

The president referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.” And he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if the United States is forced to defend itself or allies against the North’s aggression.

Trump also said the Iranian government is an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export is violence.

Trump said the world can’t allow the “murderous regime” to continue its destabilizing activities. And he knocked the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying world leaders “cannot abide” by the agreement if it “provides cover” for Iran to build its nuclear program.

10:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the socialist government in Venezuela has brought a once-thriving nation to the “brink of collapse.”

Trump accused its President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh) of stealing power from elected representatives to preserve his “disastrous rule.”

He said: “The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing.” He called that situation “completely unacceptable.”

Trump said his administration has imposed tough sanctions on the government and vowed further action.

In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump also took aim at the “corruption and destabilizing regime” in Cuba.

He said his administration won’t lift U.S. sanctions on the communist government until it makes fundamental reforms.

10:54 a.m.

Iranian state TV broadcast President Donald Trump’s first speech at the U.N. General Assembly live with a Persian translation voice-over.

During Tuesday’s speech, Trump called Iran an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export is violence.

He accused Iran of supporting terrorists and threatening Israel. He also criticized a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that capped Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Iranian TV has broadcast the speeches of previous U.S. presidents, including Barack Obama.

10:53 a.m.

President Donald Trump says in a major speech before the United Nations General Assembly that he believes that trade must be fair and must be reciprocal.

Trump has long argued that free trade deals have damaged the U.S. economy and hurt U.S. workers.

He says the country’s middle class, which was once the bedrock of American prosperity, was forgotten and left behind. But he says that, under his presidency, “they are forgotten no more.”

Trump also says he will continue to purse cooperation with other nations, but says his ultimate responsibility rests in taking care of his citizens.

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States will have no choice but to “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the North’s aggression.

In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump says the North Korean government is a “depraved regime.”

Trump is calling on other nations to work together to isolate North Korea until its ceases what he says is its hostile behavior.

But if forced to defend itself or its allies against North Korea’s continued threats, Trump says “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says “it is a massive source of embarrassment for the United Nations” that some countries with human rights violations sit on the international body’s human rights panel.

Trump made the remark in his debut address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, part of a broader call for the UN to make reforms.

He said, “It is a massive source of embarrassment for the United Nations that some governments with egregious human rights records sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council.” The panel’s 47 members include, for example, China and Saudi Arabia.

The council’s web page says the UN General Assembly “takes into account the candidate states’ contribution to the promotion and protection of human rights, as well as their voluntary pledges and commitments in this regard.”

10:44 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government a “criminal regime.”

Trump is making his debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday.

The president says “no society can be safe if banned chemical weapons are allowed to spread.” He is calling for a peaceful solution that honors the will of the Syrian people.

In April, Trump ordered the firing of dozens of Tomahawk missiles at an air base in central Syria, marking the first time the U.S. has directly struck Assad’s forces during the country’s six-year civil war.

10:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump is criticizing “uncontrolled migration” as “deeply unfair” to both sending and receiving countries.

Trump says at the United Nations General Assembly that countries that send migrants are less likely to implement reforms.

For receiving countries, the president says the costs are overwhelmingly borne by “low-income citizens” whose concerns are often neglected by the government and the media.

Trump is pointing to the work that the United States has done to address famine and AIDS relief.

10:41 a.m.

President Donald Trump says “strong sovereign nations” are necessary for diverse countries to “work side by side.”

Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday.

Trump says America does not expect different countries to share the same traditions or government systems. But he says countries must respect their people and the “rights of every other sovereign nation.”

Trump frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate and some within his White House believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes on the sovereignty of individual countries.

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says at the United Nations that the Iranian government is an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export is violence.

Trump is telling world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that the world cannot allow the “murderous regime” to continue its destabilizing activities while building dangerous missiles.

The president is questioning the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. He says world leaders “cannot abide” by the agreement if it “provides cover” for Iran to eventually build its nuclear program.

The administration last week extended sanctions relief to Iran, avoiding imminent action that could implode the landmark agreement.

10:29 a.m.

President Donald Trump is talking tough on terror as he delivers his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump tells world leaders in a major speech that “it is time to expose and hold responsible” nations that provide funding and safe harbor to terror groups.

He says all responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists and “the Islamic extremist that inspires them.”

He says: “We will stop radical Islamic terrorism, because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and, indeed, to tear up the entire world.”

10:28 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States seeks harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife on the world stage.

Trump says: “The United States will forever be a great friend to the world.” But he’s warning that his country must not be taken advantage of.

He’s also touting the benefits of his “principled realism” philosophy and says actions must be guided by outcomes and not ideology.

Trump is addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the first time as president.

10:27 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the world must reject threats to sovereignty. And he is lumping in Ukraine as an example, in a rarely implied criticism of Russia.

Russia in 2014 annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region. It also has backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Trump also cites the South China Sea as a threat to sovereignty.

There, China has aggressively asserted control over disputed waters and islands.

10:26 a.m.

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is telling the United Nations General Assembly that he will “always put America first” and the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of in its dealings around the globe.

Trump says he will “defend America’s interests above all else.” He says the U.S. will “forever be a great friend to the world,” including its allies, but the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of and get nothing in return.

The president was making his first address to the U.N. General Assembly and giving world leaders his view of the “America first” mantra that he used as a candidate in the 2016 election.

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is opening his maiden address in front of the United Nationals General Assembly by praising his accomplishments in office so far.

He’s also sending thanks to the leaders of countries that have offered assistance to the U.S. as it recovers from a pair of damaging hurricanes.

Trump is praising the American people as “strong and resilient” and says the U.S. has done “very well” since his election.

He’s pointing to the stock market and the employment rate and says the U.S. military will soon be the strongest it has ever been.

3:40 a.m.

Elected on the slogan “America First,” President Donald Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly.

He’s expected to argue Tuesday that nations should act in their own self-interest, yet rally together when faced with a common threat such as North Korea. He plans to address other crisis points, too, such as Iran’s nuclear agenda, the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.

Trump frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate and his White House has been infused with forces that believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes the sovereignty of nations.

But Trump is expected to argue that U.N. member states should unite to face global dangers.