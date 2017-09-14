Burkina Faso challenges FIFA order to replay fixed game

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Burkina Faso Football Federation has challenged FIFA’s ruling to replay a World Cup qualifying game because the referee was corrupt.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the Burkinabe football body filed an appeal against FIFA’s decision to order a November replay of South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal last year.

Burkina Faso calls the ruling by a FIFA World Cup panel “an abuse of power.”

FIFA banned Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for life for awarding the penalty that let South Africa lead 1-0.

Burkina Faso tops the qualifying group on goal difference over Cape Verde with two games left. Senegal trails by one point but could lead after the replay. Only the group winner advances to the World Cup.

CAS has not set an appeal hearing date.