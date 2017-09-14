AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Hurricane Maria lashes Dominica, now menaces other islands

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — Hurricane Maria pounded the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holds the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

Fierce winds and rain lashed mountainous Dominica for hours as Maria caused flooding and tore roofs from homes as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm. A police official on the island, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said overnight that there were no immediate reports of casualties but it was too dangerous for officers to do a full assessment as the storm raged outside.

“Where we are, we can’t move,” he said in a brief phone interview late Monday night while hunkered down against the region’s second Category 5 hurricane this month.

Maria weakened slightly — and briefly — early Tuesday to a still major Category 4 storm after pounding the small Caribbean island nation. But the fluctuation in intensity proved to be short-lived as a hurricane hunter plane reported the hurricane had regained a fearsome Category 5 status within hours of passing over Dominica.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit earlier captured the fury of Maria as it made landfall. “The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God,” Skerrit wrote at the start of a series of increasingly harrowing posts on Facebook.

___

Trump, the ‘America First’ president, goes to the UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Elected on the nationalist slogan “America first,” President Donald Trump will use his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly to argue that individual nations should act in their own self-interest, yet rally together when faced with a common threat such as North Korea.

Trump, who has warned of “fire and fury” if North Korea does not back down, was expected to argue Tuesday that the dangers posed by Kim Jung Un’s pursuit of a nuclear weapons program should unite all nations. And he planned to issue not just warnings to North Korea but also rebukes to states that have enabled Pyongyang, though it was unclear if he would criticize China by name.

Addressing the General Assembly is a milestone moment for any president, but one particularly significant for Trump, a relative newcomer to foreign policy who has at times rattled the international community with his unpredictability. He has pulled the Unites States out of multinational agreements, considered shrinking the U.S. military footprint in the world and deployed bombastic language on North Korea that has been criticized by other world leaders.

Trump frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate and some within his White House believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes on the sovereignty of individual countries. But the president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.

Beyond North Korea, crisis points the Republican president planned to address include Iran’s nuclear agenda, the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.

___

Trump and Macron take spotlight at UN but challenges are key

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations — but it’s the tough global challenges from the nuclear threat in North Korea and the plight of Myanmar’s minority Muslims to the spread of terrorism and the impact of climate change that will dominate discussions.

The six-day meeting opens Tuesday morning with a state-of-the-world speech by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He is making his debut at the General Assembly ministerial session along with the American and French leaders.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian set a somber tone for the meeting, telling reporters Monday that dissension and conflict are at their highest levels since the Cold War and that cooperation among nations has become more difficult in a world that is more interdependent than ever.

What is worse, Le Drian said, is that some countries are increasingly questioning the role of working together, “and with a temptation of withdrawal out of fear or selfishness.” He gave no examples but appeared to be pointing to growing nationalism in the United States and some European countries.

Many world leaders, concerned about America’s priorities and role in the world, will get their first chance to hear and meet Trump. He is scheduled to speak after Guterres and Brazil’s president, who for more than 35 years has been the first leader to address the 193-member General Assembly.

___

Under fire over Rohingya, Suu Kyi defends Myanmar actions

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — With a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims sparking accusations of ethnic cleansing from the United Nations and others, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday said her country does not fear international scrutiny and invited diplomats to see some areas for themselves.

Though an estimated 421,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in less than a month as their villages burned and hundreds were killed, Suu Kyi said the “great majority” of Muslims within the conflict zone stayed and that “more than 50 percent of their villages were intact.”

The Nobel Peace laureate’s global image has been damaged by violence since Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar security forces on Aug. 25. Rohingya fled their villages in the military crackdown that followed, and many of their villages have been burned. The government has blamed the Rohingya themselves, but members of the persecuted minority have said soldiers and Buddhist mobs attacked them.

Suui Kyi’s first address to the nation since the violence erupted came days after she canceled plans to attend the U.N. General Assembly, a decision widely seen as a response to international criticism.

Suu Kyi said anyone found to have broken the law would be punished. “Human rights violations and all other acts that impair stability and harmony and undermine the rule of law will be addressed in accordance with strict laws and justice,” she said.

___

Rohingya Muslims being wiped off Myanmar’s map

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — For generations, Rohingya Muslims have called Myanmar home. Now, in what appears to be a systematic purge, the minority ethnic group is, quite literally, being wiped off the map.

After a series of attacks by Muslim militants last month, security forces and allied mobs retaliated by burning down thousands of Rohingya homes in the predominantly Buddhist nation.

More than 500,000 people — roughly half their population — have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the past year, most of them in the last three weeks.

And they are still leaving, piling into wooden boats that take them to sprawling, monsoon-drenched refugee camps in Bangladesh. Their plight has been decried as ethnic cleansing by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. And despite assurances Tuesday by Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, few believe they will ever be welcomed back.

“This is the worst crisis in Rohingya history,” said Chris Lewa, founder of the Arakan Project, which works to improve conditions for the ethnic minority, citing the monumental size and speed of the exodus. “Security forces have been burning villages one by one, in a very systematic way. And it’s still ongoing.”

___

GOP governors get into the ‘news’ business

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican governors are getting into what appears to be the “news” business.

The Republican Governors Association has quietly launched an online publication that looks like a media outlet and is branded as such on social media.

The Free Telegraph launched in the summer bearing no acknowledgement it was a product of an official party committee whose sole purpose is to get more Republicans elected to office. Only after The Associated Press inquired about the site was a disclosure added to The Free Telegraph’s pages identifying its partisan source.

Critics included some Republicans. They say the website pushes the limits of honest campaign tactics in an era of increasingly partisan media and a proliferation of “fake news” sites.

___

More protests set for Tuesday after quiet night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Protesters chanting “free our people” gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis for more than two hours to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars, but there was no repeat of the vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

Demonstrators outside the jail Monday night criticized authorities for keeping some of those arrested in jail nearly 24 hours after they were taken into custody. Police said more than 120 people were arrested during Sunday’s protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect.

Some of those jailed were released Monday evening before organizers announced an end to the demonstration and told people to go home. Organizers said protests will resume Tuesday, but they gave no details.

Monday was the fourth day of protests.

Three days of peaceful protests and three nights of vandalism followed Friday’s announcement that a judge found ex-officer Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

___

3 arrested during protest at Georgia Tech after vigil

ATLANTA (AP) — Three people were arrested Monday night during a protest after a vigil for a Georgia Tech student who was fatally shot by campus police, a university spokesman said.

Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.

Georgia Tech sent out alerts urging students to shelter indoors Monday night and lock doors and windows because of violent protests. Video posted on social media showed a police vehicle burning in the street and officers pinning people to the ground as onlookers shouted at them.

After a peaceful vigil, about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department, university spokesman Lance Wallace said. A police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police restored order relatively quickly, and three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer, Wallace said.

___

Haitians blocked at US border find ‘Mexican dream’

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Jose Luis Millan found a new crop of star employees at an upscale Tijuana car wash where customers cross the border from the U.S. to pay up to $950 to have their prized possessions steamed and scrubbed for hours. They’re never late, always hustle and come in on days off to learn new skills, traits that he says make them a model for their Mexican counterparts.

They are among several thousand Haitians who came to Mexico’s northwest corner hoping to cross the border before the U.S. abruptly closed its doors last year. The Mexican government has welcomed them, with a visa program that helps them fill the need for labor in Tijuana’s growing economy.

In a country whose population is 1 percent black, Tijuana’s Haitians stand out. They share tight living quarters, sending much of their meager wages to support family in Haiti. Haitians earn far less than they would in the United States but enough to forsake the risk of getting deported by heading north.

Two new Haitian restaurants downtown serve dishes with mangoes and mashed plantains. Dozens of Haitian children attend public schools. Factories that export to the U.S. recruit Haitians, who can also be found waiting tables and worshipping at congregations that added services in Creole.

“It’s the Mexican dream for many of them, a sense that they belong,” Millan said. “Mexico has given them opportunity. Mexico has opened up and let them achieve their dreams.”

___

Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 reorganization

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Toys R Us, the big box toy retailer struggling with $5 billion in long-term debt, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ahead of the key holiday shopping season, saying it will continue its normal business operations.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based company announced late Monday that it was voluntarily seeking relief through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond — and that its Canadian subsidiary would be seeking similar protection through a Canadian court in Ontario as it seeks to reorganize.

Toys R Us said court-supervised proceedings will help restructure the outstanding debt and set the stage for long-term growth. The company announcement also said separate operations outside the U.S. and Canada are not part of the filings. And it emphasized that its stores worldwide will remain open and that it will continue to work with suppliers and sell merchandise.

“The company’s approximately 1,600 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around the world — the vast majority of which are profitable — are continuing to operate as usual,” the company statement added. “Customers can also continue to shop for the toy and baby products they are looking for online.”

Dave Brandon, company chairman and CEO, said that the court filing provides a path for the company and its investors to work with its debtholders and other creditors to work on restructuring the debt beleaguering the pioneering toy retailer.