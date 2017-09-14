US senators call for lower tariffs on pecan exports to India

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Several U.S. senators are urging federal trade officials to take action to lower tariffs on pecan exports to India in hopes of helping growers in a number of pecan-producing states.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter recently to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, saying the high tariffs are affecting American farmers and have created a trade barrier not imposed on other tree nut producers.

The lawmakers said a key part of strengthening the nation’s relationship with India will be reducing the tariffs that are impeding U.S. agricultural exports.

According to the letter, the pecan industry contributes over $3.75 billion to the rural economies of more than a dozen pecan-producing states that stretch from the Carolinas to California.

The top producing states include Georgia, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.

