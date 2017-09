. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Above, officers and other individuals stand in the yard of a home in Bullock Court near Zia Intermediate School this evening.

The Artesia Police Department and Artesia EMS were dispatched to the scene not long after 9 p.m. today.

As yet, no details are available. The APD has established a crime scene at the residence, and officers are in the beginning stages of gathering information regarding what occurred.

More details will be published as they become known.