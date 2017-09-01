Police: Coach held after disturbance involving team members

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police say a University of Rhode Island assistant basketball coach has been arrested at a concert following a disturbance involving team members.

WPRI-TV reports Tyron Boswell faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The university says Boswell has been placed on administrative leave.

South Kingstown police say officers responded Thursday to a reported fight in a men’s bathroom at the Ryan Center. Police say Boswell yelled at officers who were trying to break up the disturbance and agitated a crowd that had gathered outside the bathroom.

Police say Boswell struggled with officers as they arrested him.

It’s unclear if Boswell has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.