Browns QB Kizer said headache affected play in Sunday’s loss

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said his vision was affected by a severe migraine headache in Sunday’s loss at Baltimore.

Kizer was removed from the game in the first quarter after coach Hue Jackson noticed something wasn’t right with the 21-year-old. Kizer returned midway through the third quarter. He threw three interceptions in the 24-10 loss.

Kizer has suffered with migraines since he was a kid. He said the episodes “typically happen twice a year” and that he takes medication when he has an onset of symptoms. He said they can become so severe that it’s possible to experience numbness in his limbs and face.

Because he’s gets chronic migraines, Kizer feared having one in a game.

Jackson said the Browns were aware of Kizer’s medical background and they’re hopeful the headaches will not be an issue going forward.

