Famed Utah teen sues, pursues girls high school football

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Five years after she earned an invitation to the Super Bowl thanks to a football highlight video of her exploits against boys, Sam Gordon of Utah is now in high school and is part of a lawsuit and push to get girls football teams created.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2wgSl9q ) that Sam and her father, Brent Gordon, are at the forefront of a Title IX lawsuit against three Utah school districts and the Utah High School Activities Association, which claims the Granite, Jordan and Canyons school districts have not done enough to provide girls with equal opportunities to play the sport.

Sam, now a freshman at Herriman High School, was a star running back in youth leagues.

The lawsuit was filed in June. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for next month.

