Njie scores twice as Marseille ends losing run

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PARIS (AP) — Clinton Njie scored two goals in three minutes as Marseille won its first league match in a month, 2-0 at promoted Amiens on Sunday.

After conceding nine goals in back-to-back defeats against Monaco and Rennes, Marseille needed a good result on the road to calm its fans, who asked for coach Rudi Garcia’s dismissal.

Njie, who picked up an injury during the warmup last weekend and could not play against Rennes, made a successful return. He started up front with Dimitri Payet and opened the scoring just after the interval from close range.

Three minutes later, he combined well with Florian Thauvin in the Amiens box and completed his brace with a clean finish.

Marseille moved to within five points of leader Paris Saint-Germain, which hosts Lyon later Sunday at the Parc des Princes and is aiming to extend its perfect start to the season to six matches.

___

SUPER MARIO STRIKES

Mario Balotelli scored a late goal as Nice claimed a third consecutive win in all competitions with a 1-0 defeat of Rennes.

Balotelli was perfectly set up on the right side of the pitch by Alassane Plea’s through ball 11 minutes from time. The former Manchester City striker beat the offside trap, rushed into the box and unleashed a powerful strike into the top right corner.

It was Nice’s first away win in the league this season. Following a stuttering start to the season, Nice moved to eighth place in the standings, just four points behind third-place Saint-Etienne.

___

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Last-place Metz secured its first win this season and a first clean sheet since May by winning 1-0 at Angers.

Nolan Roux, the club’s top scorer this season with two goals, slotted home the winner with a diving header.