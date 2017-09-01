Sevilla wins at Girona to move into 2nd, Alaves fires coach

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Muriel scored his first goal for Sevilla which beat Girona 1-0 Sunday to move into second place in the Spanish league.

The Colombia forward drove a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz in the 69th minute. Iraizoz got a hand on the ball.

The victory at promoted Girona left Sevilla two points behind leader Barcelona through four rounds.

New coach Eduardo Berizzo has kept Sevilla undefeated this season in both La Liga and the Champions League, which it opened with a 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

“Our coach has used different players and lineups and the results have been the same,” Muriel said. “That’s the important thing, that no matter who plays, the team continues to play well.”

Muriel joined Sevilla this offseason from Udinese on a transfer deal reportedly worth 20 million euros ($23.8 million).

Also on Sunday, Alaves fired coach Luis Zubeldia after a 3-0 loss at home to Villarreal left it in last place with no points.

Zubeldia was in his first season with Alaves. He is the first coach to be fired in the league this season.

Villarreal was led by forward Cedric Bakambu, who scored twice, while Carlos Bacca added another goal.

Former Chelsea forward Loic Remy secured a 1-0 win for Las Palmas over Athletic Bilbao in the Canary Islands.

Remy entered the match in the 63rd and broke the deadlock with three minutes remaining, when he cut back around a defender on the left side of the area before driving the ball under Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Remy joined Las Palmas this summer after his contract expired with Chelsea. He scored his first goal last round in a 3-1 win over Malaga.

Real Sociedad can equal Barcelona on points atop the table if it beats visiting Real Madrid later.