New Illinois law lifts restrictions on crossbow hunting

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new state law means that hunters in Illinois can use crossbows during archery hunting seasons.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that new law applies to the state’s archery deer season and fall turkey archery season starting Oct. 1 and ending Jan. 14. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill changing state wildlife code to repeal restrictions on using crossbows during archery hunting season.

Crossbows previously were allowed under Illinois law during archery seasons under certain rules, including those age 62 and older and disabled people who qualified for a crossbow permit.

Archery seasons will be closed Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 during in counties where firearm deer hunting is open.