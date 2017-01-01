Arkansas St. rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48-3

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Justice Hansen threw for five touchdowns as Arkansas State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48-3 on Saturday night.

Hansen racked up 336 yards passing for the Red Wolves (1-1) before backup Logan Bonner took over in the fourth.

Hansen made good on a UAPB interception by Blaise Taylor during the first drive of the game with a 38-yard scoring strike to Christian Booker for a quick 7-0 lead. Hansen threw another touchdown to Blake Mack and Warren Wand ran it in from 12 yards out and Arkansas State led 20-3 at halftime.

The aerial assault continued in the second half with a 73-yard scoring throw to Justin McInnis, followed by touchdown passes to Omar Bayless and Jonathan Adams Jr. for a 41-3 advantage late in the third quarter.

UAPB’s only points came on a 30-yard field goal by Jamie Gillan midway through the second quarter.

Brandon Duncan threw for 140 yards for the Golden Lions (1-2) and was intercepted three times.

