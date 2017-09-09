Estrada goes 8, Donaldson homers twice as Jays beat Twins

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Estrada pitched eight efficient innings, Josh Donaldson homered twice among his four hits and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Saturday night.

Minnesota’s loss clinched the AL Central for the Cleveland Indians and gave teams a chance to gain on the Twins for the final AL wild card. Minnesota entered the day two games ahead of the Angels.

Estrada (9-8) allowed two solo homers and extended his string of allowing three earned runs or fewer to nine of his last 11 outings.

Jose Bautista ended his 0-for-17 skid with three hits and an RBI for Toronto.

Donaldson gave the Blue Jays an early lead in the first by sending a first-pitch shot off Adalberto Mejia (4-6) into the second deck in left-center.