Estrada goes 8, Donaldson homers twice as Jays beat Twins

Toronto Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson (20) is congratulated in the dugout following his solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Adalberto Mejia in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Estrada pitched eight efficient innings, Josh Donaldson homered twice among his four hits and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Saturday night.

Minnesota’s loss clinched the AL Central for the Cleveland Indians and gave teams a chance to gain on the Twins for the final AL wild card. Minnesota entered the day two games ahead of the Angels.

Estrada (9-8) allowed two solo homers and extended his string of allowing three earned runs or fewer to nine of his last 11 outings.

Jose Bautista ended his 0-for-17 skid with three hits and an RBI for Toronto.

Donaldson gave the Blue Jays an early lead in the first by sending a first-pitch shot off Adalberto Mejia (4-6) into the second deck in left-center.

