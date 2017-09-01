South Dakota State continues points splurge in 51-10 win

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Taryn Christion passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and South Dakota State continued to pile up the points with a 51-10 victory over Drake on Saturday night.

The Jackrabbits (3-0) have scored in all 12 quarters this season, averaging over 43 points per game.

Christion was 14-of-22 passing, throwing touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert and Jake Wieneke and running 10 yards for another score during a first half in which the Jackrabbits scored on their first five possessions then tacked on Cade Johnson’s 95-yard kickoff return for a 41-3 lead. It was the Jackrabbits’ first kick return for a touchdown since Oct. 13, 2012.

Isaac Wallace ran for pair of 1-yard scores and Mikey Daniel had an 11-yarder. Sophomore Chase Vinatieri added a 51-yard field goal. It was a career long for the nephew of Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.

The lone touchdown for the Bulldogs (1-2) came on Grant Kraemer’s 62-yard touchdown throw to Steven Doran.

