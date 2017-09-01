DA won’t pursue charges against NC State football players

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says she won’t pursue criminal charges against five North Carolina State players amid an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

Local news outlets report Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in a Friday statement that a review of the evidence doesn’t support going ahead with criminal prosecution.

The five players were freshmen. Two were dismissed from the team last month and three were suspended.

At the time, the school issued a statement saying the players were disciplined for violating athletics department and team rules pertaining to marijuana and alcohol. Those violations were discovered during the investigation by university police into sexual-assault allegations from a campus party in July.

Athletic director Debbie Yow said the disciplinary actions were “not regarding allegations of sexual assault.”