Cubs’ Contreras suspended 2 games, appeals; Lackey fined

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for what Major League Baseball called “inappropriate actions” during Chicago’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Cubs pitcher John Lackey also was fined an undisclosed amount.

Contreras has appealed the suspension, so he is in the lineup for Saturday’s second game of the three-game series.

Contreras and Lackey were ejected in the fifth inning for arguing with home plate umpire Jordan Baker. Lackey thought St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez struck out to end the inning, but the pitch was called a ball. Martinez then singled to drive in a run, giving the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

Lackey argued and was ejected. Contreras was ejected a short while later and threw down his mask in anger. It bounced up and hit Baker’s leg.

