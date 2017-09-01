Mets’ Syndergaard could be nearing first game since April

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard could be nearing his first appearance since the opening month of the season.

Syndergaard, an All-Star in 2016, has not pitched since suffering a torn lat muscle on April 30.

Manager Terry Collins Syndergaard will be evaluated on Saturday after throwing a bullpen session without restrictions on Thursday in Chicago. Collins said before Friday night’s game against Atlanta the Mets will “then make the next step, whether it’s another bullpen or use him in a game.”

Collins did not say when Syndergaard might pitch in a game or if he might pitch in relief.

“I don’t know, but we would limit the workload,” he said. “Make no mistake, when he pitches, there’s not going to be a lot of pitches thrown. This is to make sure he’s OK.”

Meanwhile, Collins said shortstop Amed Rosario (pulled hip flexor) and catcher Travis d’Arnaud (twisted right knee) are day to day after leaving Thursday’s game. They were the latest in a long line of injuries for the Mets this season.

Among the other prominent New York players to be lost with injuries this season were outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto, infielders David Wright and T.J. Rivera, closer Jeurys Familia and starting pitchers Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo.

Collins, who also has managed the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels, said he has never had a team lose so many injured players.

“I went through a similar year in Anaheim where we had a lot of injuries, but nothing like this,” he said.

