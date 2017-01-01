Sherman questionable, Rawls to return for Seahawks

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring strain.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Sherman would be a game-time decision, but he sounded optimistic that Sherman would be able to play.

“He did well today. He practiced the whole practice today,” Carroll said. “He missed a couple days to rest. We’ll see how he is tomorrow all the way to game day, but he looked really good.

“His attitude about being injured and whether he can play or not is so far off-the-charts courageous and determined, committed. … He looks like he can play and he looked good today.”

Officially, Sherman was limited in practice on Friday. He has started 91 straight games for Seattle dating back to the middle of the 2011 season, rarely even coming close to missing a game with an injury. The most pressing situation was an injured elbow sustained in the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers in January 2015. He finished that game and played two weeks later in the Super Bowl.

“We’re just being cautious with him,” defensive coordinator Kris Richard said. “We’ll see whether or not he’s going to be available. I know he’s preparing as if he is and will be available.”

Richard wasn’t entertaining the thought that Sherman may not be able to play.

“I’m not even considering that. It’s never happened here,” Richard said.

Running back Thomas Rawls is set to make his season debut after missing the team’s opener in Green Bay with a high ankle sprain sustained during the preseason.

“We’re anxious to see him play,” Carroll said. “And I’m hoping he has a really good, clear opportunity to get back in the flow of things, and he’s been such a fun player to watch and we’re really excited to see him back.”

Linebacker Terence Garvin is doubtful with a shoulder injury. Former 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite, who missed the opener with a calf injury, would start if Garvin is unable to play.

