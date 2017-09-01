Correction: Miles Coach Dies story

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — In a story Sept. 13 about the death of Miles College assistant football coach Tony Oglesby, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Oglesby and wife Vanessa had three children. Oglesby is survived by wife Vanessa and three children.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Miles College: Assistant Tony Oglesby dies after illness

Miles College says assistant head football coach Tony Oglesby has died after an illness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Miles College says assistant head football coach Tony Oglesby has died after an illness.

Athletic department spokesman A.A Moore says Oglesby died Tuesday morning. He was 53.

Moore says the Oglesby’s family notified the school. He says the coach had a seizure during the Clark Atlanta game last season and tried to return for fall camp, but left before the season because of an illness.

Oglesby had been the Miles defensive line coach since 2011, helping the Golden Bears win two Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and make their first Division II playoff appearance.

Oglesby was a three-year starter for Livingston University, now West Alabama, from 1983-86. He is survived by wife Vanessa and three children.

___

