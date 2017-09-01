Fall season brings out New Mexico’s brilliant foliage

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — As the fall season nears, yellow and orange leaves already can be seen on the tops of trees throughout Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wgJy7u ) National Weather Service meteorologist Kerry Jones says the intensity of the colors of the leaves depends on weather conditions.

Jones says warm sunny days and cool crisp nights without frost or freeze are most ideal conditions for vivid fall foliage.

Jones says New Mexico had an above-average wet August, which could impact the colors, but it’s too soon to know yet.

Jones says wetter than average conditions in August and September can result in less vivid colors.

