The Latest: South Korea says North fires missile over Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on another missile launch by North Korea (all times local):

8 a.m.

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean.

It was the second aggressive test-flight over the territory of the close U.S. ally in less than a month and it followed the sixth and most powerful nuclear test by North Korea to date on Sept. 3.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile traveled about 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles).

The joint chiefs say the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport.

The airport also was used to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared a “meaningful prelude” to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches.

7:30 a.m.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the country’s military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North’s launch.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.