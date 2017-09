. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two fatal wrecks are snarling Albuquerque’s Thursday morning commute.

The Police Department says fatal accident involving a motorcycle closed eastbound Interstate 40 at Sixth and a fatal accident at Coors and Iliff involving a pedestrian closed northbound Coors at Iliff.