Olson hits 2-run homer, A’s beat Red Sox 7-3

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, Jed Lowrie drove in two runs and the Oakland Athletics rebounded for a 7-3 victory over the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox for their sixth win in seven games Wednesday night.

The loss sliced Boston’s division lead to three games over the second-place New York Yankees, who beat Tampa Bay 3-2.

Oakland, which owns the majors’ worst road record (22-48), snapped an eight-game losing streak away from home. The A’s had dropped their last seven at Fenway Park.

Dustin Pedroia had three singles for Boston to extend his hitting streak against the A’s to 26 games. The Red Sox had won five of six.

Jharel Cotton (8-10) picked up the win, allowing three runs in five innings. He entered 1-7 with an 8.00 ERA in night games.

Five relievers held Boston scoreless the rest of the way.

Doug Fister (5-8) was tagged for six runs and six hits in four innings. He was 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his previous four starts.

A night after getting routed 11-1 by the Red Sox, Oakland built a 6-1 lead by scoring four in the first and two in the third.

Lowrie had an RBI triple and Khris Davis a run-scoring single in the first before Olson hit his homer into the A’s bullpen.

Boston scored a run in the first on Mookie Betts’ RBI grounder and one in the third on Andrew Benintendi’s RBI double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (left elbow inflammation) threw his second simulated game. “He’s in the process of building up arm strength,” manager John Farrell said. “I thought he threw with good velocity.” Price, who has seldom spoken to the media while working his way back, said: “I don’t know how many more times I have to do a live BP, but if I come tomorrow and feel fine, I don’t know what else I have to do.”

PAPI’S POSITION

The Red Sox announced they have reached a long-term agreement with retired slugger David Ortiz that “should link him with the organization forever.”

Ortiz is expected to act as a mentor for current players, help recruit players, make appearances and help develop business for Fenway Sports Management and its partners.

“He got his long-term deal,” Farrell joked before adding: “His place in this organization speaks for itself. I’m glad he’s going to be here. I hope to be able to include him in some player aspects going forward.”

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett (4-8, 5.02 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Thursday afternoon.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (15-5, 3.35) is up for Boston. He’s won eight of his last nine decisions.