Gausman pitches 7 innings, Orioles top Jays 2-1 to snap skid

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Jones had two hits and an RBI, Kevin Gausman pitched seven strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday night, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Kendrys Morales had three hits for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak was halted.

Gausman (11-10) allowed one run and six hits, improving to 3-0 with a 1.51 ERA in six starts against the Blue Jays this season, as the Orioles won for the first time since Sept. 5 against the Yankees.

The Orioles began the day 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card spot. Baltimore has scored two runs or fewer in six of its past seven.

Darren O’Day pitched the eighth and Zach Britton finished for his 14th save in 16 chances. Britton gave up two runs in the ninth inning Tuesday as the Orioles lost 3-2.

Baltimore’s Tim Beckham began the game by reaching on third baseman Josh Donaldson’s throwing error. Two outs later, Beckham scored when Jones doubled over the head of left fielder Teoscar Hernandez. Mancini followed with an RBI triple off the wall in center.

Toronto halved the deficit in the third when Hernandez hit a leadoff double and scored on Richard Urena’s bloop double to shallow left.

Baltimore loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth but couldn’t score against Toronto’s Marcus Stroman. Seth Smith struck out and Caleb Joseph grounded into a double play.

Blue Jays trainer George Poulis and manager John Gibbons came to the mound to check on Stroman in the sixth, but the right-hander stayed in the game after throwing one practice pitch. Stroman walked Davis to put runners at first and second with one out but escaped by getting Smith to ground into a double play.

Stroman (11-8) allowed two runs, none earned, and six hits in six innings. He is winless in five starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin returned to the lineup. Martin had been out since Aug. 11 because of a strained left oblique. … OF Steve Pearce is dealing with “lingering” back soreness, manager John Gibbons said. Pearce has not played since leaving Friday’s game after one at bat.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (8-12, 4.96) starts as Baltimore begins a four-game series in New York against the Yankees. Miley has a 1.80 ERA in two starts against the Yankees. RHP Masahiro Tanaka (11-11, 4.82) starts for New York.

Blue Jays: LHP Brett Anderson (3-3, 5.90) starts the opener of a four-game series in Minnesota. Anderson allowed two runs in six innings to beat Detroit Saturday, his first win in three starts with Toronto. RHP Jose Berrios (12-7, 3.94) starts for the Twins.

