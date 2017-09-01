All-Canadian final set for US Senior Women’s Amateur

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Judith Kyrinis and Terrill Samuel set up the first all-Canadian final is USGA history Wednesday in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

The 53-year-old Kyrinis is a registered nurse and mother of three in suburban Toronto. The 56-year-old Samuel, a teacher in the Toronto area, won the Canadian Senior Women’s Amateur in 2012 and 2015.

They each beat former LPGA Tour players in the afternoon semifinals at Waverley Country Club. Kyrinis edged Tara Fleming of Jersey City, New Jersey, 2 and 1, and Samuel outlasted Patricia Schremmer of Honolulu in 19 holes.

In the morning quarterfinals, Kyrinis beat Lisa McGill of Philadelphia 2 and 1, and Samuel topped Patricia Cornett of Mill Valley, California, 5 and 3.

The winner will join Gayle Borthwick (1996 and 1998) and Marlene Stewart Streit (2003) as the only Canadian champions in the event for players 50 and over.