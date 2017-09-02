Braves add officials from Mets, Blue Jays to front office

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have made two additions to their front office, hiring Adam Fisher as assistant general manager and Perry Minasian as director of player personnel.

General manager John Coppolella announced the moves Wednesday. Both will officially join the Braves next week.

The 39-year-old Fisher has been with the NL East rival New York Mets since 2003. He was promoted to senior director of baseball operations this season under GM Sandy Alderson, focusing on roster management as well as helping to manage contracts, arbitration and analytics.

The 37-year-old Minasian comes to Atlanta from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he spent the last nine seasons. In 2017, he was special assistant to the general manager.

Coppolella says both new hires “will play big roles as our organization continues to evolve and grow stronger.” The Braves are headed to their fourth straight losing season in what has been a massive rebuilding job.

