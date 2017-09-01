Warrant issued for no-show witness of officer’s death

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A key witness in the case against a man accused of shooting and killing an Albuquerque police officer didn’t show up for court, prompting the judge to issue an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors in the murder case against Davon Lymon say 19-year-old Savannah Garcia was a no-show for the Tuesday court hearing for which her deposition was scheduled.

The judge granted motions issuing a material witness warrant that allows authorities to hold her for five days so her deposition can be recorded.

Authorities say Garcia was on the back of Lymon’s motorcycle when Officer Daniel Webster was shot and killed in October 2015.

Prosecutors say Garcia is homeless, and they found Garcia about two weeks ago after a months-long search.

The Lymon’s trial is scheduled for March 2018.