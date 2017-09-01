DeJong, Molina power Cardinals to a 13-4 rout of Reds

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong homered, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and the streaking St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals have won four straight and six of their last seven to stay two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Molina’s two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. He drove in his 10th run over his past three games with a single in the sixth. Molina leads the team with 75 RBIs.

Matt Carpenter walked a career-best four times, doubled in a run and scored twice.

Lance Lynn (11-7) allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in five innings.

Robert Stephenson (4-5) was pulled after three innings, the shortest career outing for the Reds rookie. He allowed six runs, four earned, and all three of his walks scored. Cincinnati walked nine batters and lost its third of four.

Tommy Pham had a two-run triple and scored four runs. Jose Martinez had a pair of hits and drove in two.

DeJong’s drive to center, his first homer since Sept. 3, gave the Cardinals a 9-4 lead in the sixth. His team-leading 22 homers are the most in a season by a Cardinals shortstop, bettering Jhonny Peralta’s 21 in 2014.

Zack Cozart’s 433-foot drive off Lynn in the first gave the Reds six players with 20 or more homers in a season for the first time in franchise history.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: 2B Scooter Gennett left the game with left hand inflammation. RHP Keury Mella was recalled from Double-A Pensacola, RHP Deck McGuire had his contract selected from Pensacola, OF Jesse Winker (left hip flexor) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and RHP Barrett Astin was designated for assignment.

Cardinals: OF Magneuris Sierra was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, and OF Breyvic Valera was optioned to Memphis. OF Dexter Fowler still has swelling in his bruised right knee. RHP Adam Wainwright (right elbow) threw a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (0-2, 3.60 ERA) is one of four rookies in the starting rotation. He threw a perfect game this season for Pensacola at Mobile on April 22.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA) will make his first appearance against Cincinnati. He was 14-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 25 starts between Double-A Springfield and Memphis.

