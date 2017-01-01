Archdiocese of Santa Fe releases names of accused priests

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Archdiocese of Santa Fe has released the names of priests and religious leaders who have been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester announced Tuesday he was releasing the names after decades of pressure from victims and their family members.

In a letter to parishioners, Wester says he decided to release a list of more than 70 accused priests and leaders after much thought.

Wester says the archdiocese needed to publicly acknowledge and identify clergy and religious leaders who have been accused of perpetrating child sexual abuse within the one of the nation’s oldest archdiocese.

Brad Hall, an Albuquerque attorney who has represented dozens of alleged victims, says the release was “a step in the right direction.”