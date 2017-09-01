Roswell police: Motorcyclist going 180 mph killed in crash

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after high-speed crash in south Roswell that may have involved racing against two cars.

Roswell police say 20-year-old Michael Torrez was traveling about 180 mph when the accident occurred Monday night.

They say Torrez died at the scene.

Police say Torrez was wearing a helmet, but suffered extensive injuries when he came off the motorcycle during the accident and his body struck a light pole in the median.

They say the street has a posted speed limit of 50 mph.

While speed was a significant factor in the accident, police say any other potential factors that may have contributed to causing Torrez to lose control of the motorcycle remain under investigation.