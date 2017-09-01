Hodgson hired as manager of Crystal Palace

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LONDON (AP) — Former England coach Roy Hodgson has been hired as manager of Crystal Palace, replacing Frank de Boer at the struggling Premier League club.

Palace announced the appointment of the 70-year-old Hodgson on Tuesday on a two-year contract.

It is Hodgson’s first coaching job since he stepped down from his England role after the country’s humiliating loss to Iceland in the round of 16 at the European Championship in 2016.

De Boer took charge in the offseason but was fired on Monday after Palace lost its first four games of the season without scoring.