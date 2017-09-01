Eugene Emeralds manager arrested on DUI charge

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Eugene Emeralds manager Jesus Feliciano was arrested last week for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says a police officer stopped Feliciano late Friday after seeing his Honda Accord weaving in and out of its travel lane.

Feliciano’s lawyer, Lissa Casey, said in a statement to The Register-Guard (https://is.gd/GccxC9 ) that the manager was wrongfully arrested and forensic evidence will exonerate him.

Feliciano has managed the Emeralds for two years. The minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs is currently competing in the Northwest League championship series.

