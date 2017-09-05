Dodgers and Giants resume top of first inning at 10:50 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants resumed their series opener at 10:50 p.m. Monday at AT&T Park after two separate delays for lightning and rain.

The first pitch Monday night was delayed 42 minutes because of a lightning storm that spectacularly lit up the sky beginning about an hour before the scheduled start time. The tarps were pulled amid sporadic showers, and rain continued to fall during a moment of silence in memory of Sept. 11. The game resumed at 7:57 p.m. but was put back in a delay after one out. The second delay lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes.

The NL West-leading Dodgers are trying to end a 10-game losing streak, tied for the franchise’s worst since moving to Los Angeles.

The game resumed with Ty Blach taking over for Giants starter Chris Stratton. Kenta Maeda made his start for Los Angeles.

