Tigers ace Fulmer to have elbow surgery, be out 3-4 months

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers say ace Michael Fulmer will undergo elbow surgery on Tuesday and miss the rest of the season.

The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year is having a damaged nerve fixed by Dr. James Andrews in Florida. Manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that the All-Star will not throw for “three or four months,” but that the 24-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for spring training.

Fulmer made his last start on Aug. 29. He went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts. The right-hander, who had been experiencing numbness in his fingers, lost his last six decisions and didn’t win after July 15.

Fulmer went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 games last season. He became the fifth Tigers player to win rookie honors and first since Justin Verlander in 2006. Fulmer ascended to the top of Detroit’s rotation when Verlander was traded to Houston last month.